UREEQA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,265.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $10,265.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.65 or 0.07371180 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,621.48 or 1.00011167 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036564 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

