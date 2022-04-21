Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.15

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.15 and last traded at $75.35, with a volume of 145702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.50.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,588,764. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Upstart by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Upstart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $5,667,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

