Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.15

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.15 and last traded at $75.35, with a volume of 145702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.21.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.50.
In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,588,764. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Upstart by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Upstart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $5,667,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.