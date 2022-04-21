Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after buying an additional 300,401 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,552 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,455,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $155.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

