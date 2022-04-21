United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96. Approximately 429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 102,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in United States Cellular by 22.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 164.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

