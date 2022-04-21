United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,438,000 after acquiring an additional 409,463 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 465,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 206,973 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 380,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.