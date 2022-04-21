Unifty (NIF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $864,565.00

Unifty (NIF) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $17.30 or 0.00040411 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $30.06 million and $864,565.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.07366333 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,707.07 or 0.99736803 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035893 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

