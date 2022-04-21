UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Shares of UNF traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,309. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.68. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in UniFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in UniFirst by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in UniFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UniFirst by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.