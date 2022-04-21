Umbrella Network Price Tops $0.0943 on Major Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $840,001.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00233201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

