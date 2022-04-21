Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $450.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength. Also, the skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with cost-containment efforts, aided fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. All key categories posted double-digit year-over-year comp sales growth, led by the cycling of the prior year's pandemic-led disruption, solid execution of holiday plans and product newness. However, makeup trends remained challenged due to pandemic-led fluctuations. High SG&A costs are also a concern. Management expects SG&A and gross margin deleverage in fiscal 2022, which is likely to hit adjusted operating margin and the bottom line.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.86.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $431.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $437.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

