UBS Group Downgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of UAL opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,094,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

