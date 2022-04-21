U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $53.05. 7,388,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,124,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

