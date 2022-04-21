U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,107,000 after acquiring an additional 142,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

