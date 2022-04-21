Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $60.00. The company traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 13534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.
In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,364 shares of company stock worth $1,151,379. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.89.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.