Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $60.00. The company traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 13534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,364 shares of company stock worth $1,151,379. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,979,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,992,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

