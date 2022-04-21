Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $283,667.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.89. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $144.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,584,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,078 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

