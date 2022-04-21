Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 6.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 30,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,017,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUYA. Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth about $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tuya by 651.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

