Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tuya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:TUYA opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tuya by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

