Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Shares Down 0.4%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 663,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 214,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £4.19 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86.
About Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP)
See Also
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.