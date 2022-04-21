Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will report sales of $25.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $21.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $125.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $138.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $140.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TUFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 1,020,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,168. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

