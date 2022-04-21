Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.50 and last traded at $84.43. Approximately 2,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.37.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -91.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,480. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,646,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Trupanion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Trupanion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Trupanion by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

