Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

