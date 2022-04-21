Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.
Truist Financial stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
