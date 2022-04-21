Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Truist Financial stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

