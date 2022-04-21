Truist Financial Boosts SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $50.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.20. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,804 shares of company stock worth $2,193,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

