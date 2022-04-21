Triton Wealth Management PLLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.57. 36,181,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,979. The stock has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $124.11 and a twelve month high of $189.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day moving average of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

