Triton Wealth Management PLLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up 0.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. 4,070,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,037. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

