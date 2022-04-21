Triton Wealth Management PLLC Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 284,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 275.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 303,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 222,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 147.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 122,720 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 86,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF stock remained flat at $$19.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,629. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

