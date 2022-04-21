Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys 1,595 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

NYSEARCA QLD traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.52. 5,540,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,794,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

