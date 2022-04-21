Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the travel company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.44.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

