Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the travel company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.44.
NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.
In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
