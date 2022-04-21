Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives C$18.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.44.

TCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 154,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,372. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$12.63 and a 1 year high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.88%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

