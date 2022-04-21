Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Up to $21.18

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $22.41. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 7,459 shares trading hands.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 79,376 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

