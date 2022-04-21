Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Up to $21.18

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $22.41. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 7,459 shares trading hands.
TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 79,376 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.