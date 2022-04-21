Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $178.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,705. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.72. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.