Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $177.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,365,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,013,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

