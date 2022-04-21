Traders Purchase Large Volume of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Call Options (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 69,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,665% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

Shares of IPOF opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOF. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,157 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 820,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.