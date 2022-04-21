Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

TSCO traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,081. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.02. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.27.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

