Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.79 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

TSCO traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.92. 44,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,081. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.02. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.27.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,350,000 after purchasing an additional 143,774 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

