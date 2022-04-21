Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,593 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,862 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $77.75 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

