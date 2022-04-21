Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 29,379 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

