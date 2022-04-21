Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.16 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

