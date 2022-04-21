Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,441 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $191.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.78.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

