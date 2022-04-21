Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 15,330 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of CI Financial worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CI Financial by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in CI Financial by 75.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CI Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.