Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 43,924 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

