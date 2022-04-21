TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $183.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

TopBuild Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.