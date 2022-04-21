TopBidder Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $96,796.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00033673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00104365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.