Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 23059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Titan Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.