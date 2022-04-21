Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.51. 3,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 338,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $770,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tidewater by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $7,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

