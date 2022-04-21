ThreeFold (TFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $6.45 million and $4,466.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00230018 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00186805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.07366333 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.