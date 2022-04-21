ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Shares Down 3.8%

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.15 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.49). Approximately 163,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 566,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ThinkSmart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.71.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck; and an outsourced call center customer support services.

