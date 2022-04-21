TheStreet Upgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to B

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INGR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $3,788,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 10.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

