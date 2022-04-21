Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

THTX opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $256.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 154.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

