The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $18,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after purchasing an additional 625,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.00. 148,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,471,364. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

