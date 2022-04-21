The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEN remained flat at $$20.80 on Friday. 158,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Wendy’s has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

